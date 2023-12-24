Cowboys/Dolphins, a Christmas Eve showdown - The Splash Zone 12/24/23

The Miami Dolphins will square off against the Dallas Cowboys later today and have a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Dolphins have played pretty well at home this season, besides that one loss to the Tennessee Titans while the Cowboys haven’t fared too well on the road. This is also a great chance for the Dolphins to break the narrative of how they can’t beat teams with a winning record.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Narratives aside, Dolphins have chance to leave no doubt where they stand in NFL

Miami faces the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, the first of three games against winning teams to end the regular season.

Cowboys at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-Dallas Cowboys Complete Week 16 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 11-4 on the season when the face the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Ingram

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for tomorrow’s game.

Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (10-4) are looking to continue maintain their momentum heading into Week 16 to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. The holiday matchup game will kick off on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Previewing Cowboys/Dolphins Christmas Eve matchup - Miami Dolphins News 12/23/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys: Week 16 Preview & Prediction - The Phinsider

My look at Sunday’s matchup between the Dolphins & Cowboys.

NFL playoff picture Week 16 2023: Miami Dolphins rooting guide and AFC and NFC standings - The Phinsider

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season is underway. It is time for closer look at the playoff pictures for the AFC and NFC, as well as breaking down the best results for the Miami Dolphins.

Jalen Ramsey wants CeeDee Lamb, but Dolphins Vic Fangio has other plans - The Phinsider

Miami’s shutdown cornerback wants CeeDee Lamb, but the Dolphins sound content going back to their old ways defensively. #FinsUp

Previewing Cowboys vs. Dolphins Week 16: Insider look at Dallas’ defense, odds, and offensive line injuries - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have not seen the Dallas Cowboys since 2019. Who are the Cowboys in 2023? We get a closer look with some Blogging the Boys assistance.

Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith won’t play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Dallas’ starting left tackle hasn’t allowed a sack in 11 games played this season.