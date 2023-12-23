Previewing Cowboys/Dolphins Christmas Eve matchup - The Splash Zone 12/23/23

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to gift their fans a win, on Christmas Eve, when they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Both of these teams are looking to buck the narrative that they can beat a good team. The Cowboys have struggled on the road, which is great considering this game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium and the Dolphins have been super at home this year. If the Dolphins come away with the win, they will clinch a playoff birth, which would be a great Christmas present for this fanbase.

Dolphins and Cowboys each seek to cement contender status with win on Sunday – NBC 6 South Florida

The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are both 10-4, and both teams have looked like contenders or pretenders, depending on the week. Both teams have struggled...

Cowboys at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Week 16 Rooting Guide - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 2 position in the AFC standing heading into the final three weeks of the regular season

Facing monumental, epic, defining clash with Cowboys, Dolphins try to narrow the focus

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot and alter narratives and perceptions with a big win against the Cowboys on Sunday. They're trying to focus on 1-on-1 matchups like these.

Miami Dolphins-Dallas Cowboys Week 16 Final Injury Report Breakdown - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have eight players on their final injury report, including a new name

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert nears another career accolade in age-defying season

On Sunday, Mostert can reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Secret to Dolphins' OL success? Terron Armstead credits work on players ’days off'

Terron Armstead, leader of the Dolphins' offensive line, organizes workouts for his unit on Tuesdays. It's players' days off -- but work beckons.

