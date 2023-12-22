Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins practice - The Splash Zone 12/22/23

The Miami Dolphins got some great injury news yesterday when Tyreek Hill returned to practice. The star wide receiver missed last weeks game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury and was also sidelined during Wednesday’s practice. Even though Hill practice, his status for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys game is still uncertain but it is a promising sign that Hill was back out there. We

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: Promising Signs for Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane

While the Miami Dolphins' offensive line is still a big-time concern, Thursday's practice suggested some much-needed health improvements elsewhere.

Cowboys at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins predictions: Wow, the Cowboys don't have many believers among NFL experts

Will Tyreek Hill play? His status is still unclear for the Miami Dolphins, while Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming off a blowout loss.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ready to Face his Favorite Team Growing Up - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua will face the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his NFL career

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins' ‘little fireball' Raheem Mostert aims to inspire 30-something running backs

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert, who needs 34 yards vs. the Cowboys for his first 1,000-yard season, wants to inspire RBs 30 or older to break records, too.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins starter takes a not-so-subtle shot at part of the fanbase - A to Z Sports

A key Miami Dolphins player is fed up with recent criticism

Dolphins 2023 Season

Is a Week 18 Division Title Game Against Bills the Miami Dolphins' 'Worst Nightmare'?

The Miami Dolphins have a long list of doubters. ESPN's Damien Woody isn't atop that list, but he's not near the bottom, either.

As price of roster rises to near top of league, Dolphins can make their case to ownership

Dolphins core can make their case to ownership

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Can Tyreek Hill still break the NFL receiving record - Miami Dolphins News 12/21/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL playopff picture 2023: Miami Dolphins Week 16 clinching scenarios - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth and the AFC East this weekend, with a little help. What do they need to do?

The Miami Dolphins Unsung Hero Of The Week - Week 15 - The Phinsider

Liam Eichenberg puts it all on the line to keep the Dolphins offensive line cohesive.

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information - The Phinsider

Join us live to follow and discuss this evening’s Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 15 Thursday night Football winners picks 2023: Chargers vs. Raiders - The Phinsider

Our experts pick their winner for the game.

NFL decides not to FLEX Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens Week 17 Matchup - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will square off with their eyes set on the No.1 spot in the AFC in Week 17, but the game won’t be flexed to primetime, the NFL announced a short time ago.