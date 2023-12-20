Playoff scenarios for the Dolphins - The Splash Zone 12/20/23

There are three weeks left in the 2023 season and there are quite a few scenarios on how the Miami Dolphins can make the postseason. The Dolphins are in such a great position that they can enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed, hosting a game as the winners of the AFC East, or as a wildcard team. If the Dolphins beat the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, they will clinch a playoff spot and then we can start and hopefully get some help around the league. It would make it so much easier if the Dolphins simply one all three of their last games and secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

What Dolphins must do to make playoffs, win division, claim No. 1 or No. 2 seed and more

Exploring Dolphins’ playoff scenarios

Chris Grier

Top five candidates for 2023 NFL Executive of the Year

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, five-time NFL Executive of the Year Scott Pioli examines which general managers have done best job constructing their respective teams and identifies his top five candidates for the 2023 Executive of

Dolphins Defense

What the Dolphins defense is now accomplishing. And defensive nuggets by position

Dolphins defense rebounds after late meltdown against Titans

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel Is Almost Certainy Tougher Than You Are

How does one, like Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel, finish an NFL game with a broken nose? "That’s not for everybody," coach Mike McDaniel said.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Final NFL 2023 Week 15 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the biggest storylines around the league involving Dolphins opponents (or potential playoff opponents) and former players

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 16 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins went back as a consensus top five team after their Tyreek-less blowout of the New York Jets

Cowboys at Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins News: The No. 1 Injury Situation To Follow This Week

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin will be, at best, an injury-limited player Sunday against Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins.

How Should Miami Dolphins Defend Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb?

Could the Miami Dolphins have star CB Jalen Ramsey track Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb all over the field in Sunday's Week 16 showdown?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Jaylen Waddle steps up in Tyreek Hill’s absence - Miami Dolphins News 12/19/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fifteen | Unblockable - The Phinsider

Bradley Chubb lived in the New York Jets’ backfield during Miami Dolphins Week 15 victory.

Film Review: Injury-Riddled Miami Dolphins Smash the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium - The Phinsider

They were missing several starters on both sides of the ball, but their defense and franchise QB carried them to victory against the Jets.

Miami Dolphins activate rookie RB Chris Brooks off IR, waive LB Jason Pierre-Paul - The Phinsider

Brooks is averaging 6.3 yards on 15 carries for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is at his best against the New York Jets - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins’ receiver Jaylen Waddle has two 100-yard receiving games against New York this season.

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Dolphins Episode 5 Live Thread & Reaction - The Phinsider

How many games will the Miami Dolphins win down the stretch?