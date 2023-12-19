Jaylen Waddle steps up in Tyreek Hill’s absence - The Splash Zone 12/19/23

It just wasn’t a good week for the Miami Dolphins after their loss to the Tennessee Titans last Monday. The Dolphins couldn’t take care of business and sustained even more injuries to key players. One of those players was Tyreek Hill, who has been playing at an MVP level all season. Fans were edge when Hill was listed as an inactive on Sunday against the New York Jets, as it looked like the wide receiver was going to play. But the Dolphins have another receiver on their team that is capable of taking over games and his name is Jaylen Waddle. Compared to last season, Waddle just hasn’t been as productive as he has been dealing with a few injuries. But against the Jets, we caught a glimpse of the Waddle we have all grown accustomed to as he shredded the Jets pass defense.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle fills Tyreek Hill void in win over Jets - ESPN

Waddle had 142 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches as Miami blew out the Jets 30-0.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins skill players are about to make franchise history - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins offense should make history against Dallas Cowboys

Irrefutable Evidence That Tua Tagovailoa Is the Miami Dolphins' 2023 MVP

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't as dynamic when Tyreek Hill is off the field, but he is more efficient, and it's not particularly close.

Miami Dolphins Have Potential Trump Card in Week 16 Matchup With Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert had a historic day in Week 15, but it wasn't his best. He should have a chance to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dolphins defense get standout performance from stand-in players in shutout win over the Jets

The Dolphins pitched their first shutout since 2020 and only second since 2014 despite missing numerous starters on defense.

Dolphins' defense helping its offense in a big way as the final stretch begins - A to Z Sports

Miami's offense has been getting a lot of help from other areas of the team lately

Miami Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb leading the NFL in one important category - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Chubb is making the kind of impact the Dolphins were seeking when they made the big trade for him

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 15 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Cedrick Wilson Jr., Elijah Campbell and Alec Ingold were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the New York Jets

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Latest on Hill, Jackson, Howard, Holland, Ogbah, Hunt, and Others

The Miami Dolphins' list of injuries is long and getting longer. Mike McDaniel provided an updated on the biggest names during his Monday news conference.

