Jets/Dolphins, week 15 matchup - The Splash Zone 12/17/23

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will square off for the second, and final, time this season. The Dolphins are coming off a heartbreaking loss while the Jets are looking to build off of their dominant win over the Houston Texans last week. Unfortunately for Miami, they are dealing with a ton of injuries at the moment and they are piling up at such a crucial point in the season. The Dolphins are looking to hold onto that AFC East lead over the Buffalo Bills, but it’s going to be tough with their upcoming schedule.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (9-4) are looking to bounce back from a home loss and head into Week 15 to face off against AFC East division rival New York Jets. The game will kick off on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jets at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Complete Week 15 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 10-4 on the season when the face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

‘Flush it out': Raheem Mostert, Dolphins aim to rebound vs. Jets days after collapse

The Dolphins' long injury list may as well include bruised egos after Monday night's collapse against Tennessee. Can they take it out on the Jets and sweep them?

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Predictions: 7 Crucial Stats Plus Players To Watch

The Miami Dolphins look to get back on track. The New York Jets look to play spoiler against a big rival. Here are our Jets vs. Dolphins predictions.

Miami Dolphins call Ethan Bonner and Darrynton Evans up from the practice squad - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins hold off on adding Chris Brooks to the 53-man roster and elevate tailback Darrynton Evans up from the practice squad

Dolphins Wide Receivers

With or without Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins need the supporting cast to step forward - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Can the Miami Dolphins receivers carry an offense missing Tyreek Hill, whose status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is questionable because of his left ankle injury

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Previewing Jets, Dolphins week 15 matchup - Miami Dolphins News 12/16/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins’ Liam Eichenberg on playing against the New York Jets: I would not be surprised if I was out there - The Phinsider

Four offensive linemen were on Miami’s injury report on Friday.

NFL playoff picture 2023: Live standings, clinching, elimination scenarios - Week 15 - The Phinsider

As the Week 15 games reach final scores, we update the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.

Miami Dolphins fan confidence plummets from highest-ever mark ahead of Week 15, New York Jets - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans last week with a disappointing all-around performance. Fan confidence completely crashed after the loss.

NFL playoff picture Week 15 2023: Miami Dolphins rooting guide and AFC and NFC standings - The Phinsider

We are on to Week 15 of the 2023 NFL regular season. It is time to take a look at the playoff picture and break down the Miami Dolphins fan rooting guide.

Week 15 Injury Updates: Miami Dolphins’ DeShon Elliot, Robert Hunt out Sunday against the New York Jets - The Phinsider

Eight other players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game.

Miami Dolphins elevate CB Ethan Bonner and RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets - The Phinsider

Sunday’s home game is a chance to win the fourth of five games for the Miami Dolphins.