Previewing Jets, Dolphins week 15 matchup - The Splash Zone 12/16/23

Last week at this time, the Miami Dolphins and their fans were feeling pretty good about themselves. It’s amazing how things can change so quickly, especially after the Dolphins devastating loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. This Sunday, the Dolphins will face off against the New York Jets for the second and last time and it sure feels like a must win game for the Dolphins as their upcoming schedule is one of the most difficult in the league for the final stretch.

Dolphins host Jets, hope to shake off embarrassing loss to Titans - CBS Miami

The Miami Dolphins will also look to avoid more injuries to star players and not overcompensate for last week’s disappointing loss

Jets at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Week 15 Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for their rematch at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: The Latest on Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Terron Armstead

Tyreek Hill and basically the entire Miami Dolphins offensive line remain a question mark ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

How Tyreek Hill's injury might impact Dolphins - ESPN

Miami has a tough schedule remaining and will need Hill at his best, but coach Mike McDaniel will play it safe with Hill's ankle injury.

Availability of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains in question - ESPN

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets remains in question, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday after the NFL's leading receiver missed his third straight practice with an ankle injury.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Expect Terron Armstead back on Miami Dolphins' starting O-line against the New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins expected to use 10th different combination of starting offensive linemen in Week 15

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins need to put loss to Titans behind them - Miami Dolphins News 12/15/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Film Preview: The Miami Dolphins Welcome the Jets to Florida for a Must-Win Game. - The Phinsider

Dropping that game to the Titans has put the Dolphins in a precarious situation. Their first step to redemption is taking care of a motivated Jets squad.

Tyreek Hill Injury Update: Dolphins WR questionable for Sunday vs. Jets - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins could be without their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Sunday’s AFC East bout vs. the New York Jets.

The Miami Dolphins Unsung Hero Of The Week - Week 14 - The Phinsider

David Jong Jr. continues to be the force behind the Dolphins run defense.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 569 - The Phinsider

It’s Friday and that means it’s time for us to welcome you to another VOTW post. Today’s open conversation prompt is just that - what is your victory for this week? Did you have something amazing...

Jets vs. Dolphins injury report Week 15: Hill, Achane, Armstead, Howard among lengthy Miami list - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets this weekend, but they may be doing it severely shorthanded. Both teams released their final injury reports on Friday.