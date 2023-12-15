Dolphins need to put loss to Titans behind them - The Splash Zone 12/15/23

The Miami Dolphins suffered a terrible loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday and even though fans may be angry, the sky is not falling yet. The team still remains on top of the AFC East and is only one game back from the No. 1 spot, which is currently held by the Baltimore Ravens. The upcoming schedule for the Dolphins is tough and it only got tougher with all the injuries the team has recently sustained. But they are going to have to find a way to overcome all this adversity if they want to make a playoff run.

Dolphins need to overcome loss to Titans, focus on Jets - ESPN

Miami's goals are within reach, but a very tough remaining schedule could make things interesting.

Jets at Dolphins

Dolphins say they’re unsure about availability of several key players on Sunday. And notes

Several Dolphins in question for Sunday’s Jets game

Miami Dolphins predictions: Do any NFL experts pick the Jets to pull off another upset?

Tyreek Hill is recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Miami Dolphins' loss Monday. Zach Wilson led the New York Jets to a win in his return.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel December 15 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Red-Zone Struggles Are on Me

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't duck responsibility after one of his least productive games of the season Monday against the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins Running Game By the Numbers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' running game has been a story of two extremes in 2023

Dolphins Offensive Line

Breaking Down Dolphins Tackle Austin Jackson's New Contract and its Cap Implications - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Austin Jackson's new contract carries a low cap number for 2024, but the Dolphins still will have a lot of deal-making to do

Jonotthan Harrison might become an immediate starter for Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins didn't just lose Connor Williams to a season-ending knee injury, Liam Eichenberg, his backup all season, is nursing a troublesome calf injury

Dolphins Defense

Vic Fangio Explains What Went Wrong in Miami Dolphins' Week 14 Collapse

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he 'needed to call it better' when discussing the team's fourth-quarter collapse against the Titans.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Alama Uluave from the practice squad.

Should the Dolphins consider signing Zach Ertz -Miami Dolphins News 12/14/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

SB Nation Reacts Dolphins fan confidence Week 15: How do you feel about Miami after loss to Titans? - The Phinsider

The Tennessee Titans upset the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. How much did that loss shake Dolphins fan confidence in the team? Our SB Nation Reacts poll is here to find out.

Where can I watch Jets at Dolphins Week 15 2023? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in the second half of the AFC East rivals’ annual home-and-home series. Miami beat the Jets in Week 12 and now will look to complete the season sweep in...

Week 15 Thursday night Football winners picks 2023: Chargers vs. Raiders - The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 15 schedule begins on Thursday as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Our experts pick their winner for the game.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and four others didn’t practice on Thursday - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins could be without a handful of key players on Sunday.

TNF: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Info - The Phinsider

Join us live to follow and discuss this evening’s Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.