Should the Dolphins consider signing Zach Ertz - The Splash Zone 12/14/23

Zach Ertz is still living on the streets after being released by the Arizona Cardinals a couple of weeks ago. The veteran tight end is looking for an opportunity to play for a contender and the Miami Dolphins could use a tight end. The Dolphins short-yardage and goal-to-go has been abysmal this season and if the team were to have a dependable tight end, perhaps these situations would have a little more success. Ertz doesn’t need to be a starter, just someone who can log around 25 snaps a game and be a contributor a factor on third downs and short yardage situations.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

A Potential Fix to the Miami Dolphins' 2 Biggest Offensive Issues

Zach Ertz needs a team. The Miami Dolphins need a tight end. This is a marriage that makes too much sense to not happen.

Mike McDaniel

We’re About To Find Out What Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Is Made Of

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been a breath of fresh air. But in terms of wins and losses, he's been barely indistinguishable from his predecessor.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins add two veteran centers to address team's O-line crisis - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami added centers Jonotthan Harris and Matt Skura to address Connor Williams' season-ending knee injury, and Liam Eichenberg's sore calf

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins News: Is It Time To Bench Kader Kohou?

The Miami Dolphins' MNF collapse against the Tennessee Titans was a collective failure, but CB Kader Kohou was particularly to blame.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Week 15 First Injury Report Breakdown - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins were off Wednesday and based their (lengthy) injury report on an estimation based on a regular practice

Dolphins player's disturbing comment makes Titans loss even worse - A to Z Sports

A key starter made an alarming admission after Miami's loss to Tennessee

Dolphins film study: What went wrong in Miami’s collapse vs. Titans?

Miami held a 14-point lead with four minutes left but lost in stunning fashion.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins playoff picture after loss to Titans - Miami Dolphins News 12/13/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 15 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins naturally took a step back after their upset loss against the Tennessee Titans

Blame Game: Primetime Collapse Shines a Spotlight on the Miami Dolphins Weaknesses - The Phinsider

Who should shoulder the blame for the loss to the Tennessee Titans?

NFL confirms rumored 2024 Brazil game; Could Dolphins head to South America? - The Phinsider

The NFL is headed to South America in 2024 with a game scheduled for Brazil. Could the Miami Dolphins play outside the US two years in a row?

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fourteen | Run Raheem Run - The Phinsider

Raheem Mostert ties Miami Dolphins single season rushing touchdown record with two score effort against Titans.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 14 2023 - The Phinsider

noxious (adj) - bad for the well-being of the body

Your Miami Dolphins Vs. New York Jets Week Fifteen Predictions? - The Phinsider

You give us your predicitons for next Monday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.