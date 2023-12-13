Dolphins playoff picture after loss to Titans - The Splash Zone 12/13/23

It’s still hard to believe that the Miami Dolphins just laid down and died against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. The Dolphins may have lost the top spot in the AFC, but they still sit at #2 and still control their playoff destiny. But it was such a gut punch to witness a defeat like that, when confidence was so high. It was supposed to be one of the easier games for the Dolphins and with some tougher opponents coming up, it makes you a little nervous that we could see a repeat of last December where the team just couldn’t win a game.

Miami Dolphins Playoff Scenarios: Loss to Titans Was Really, Really, Really Damaging

The Miami Dolphins' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night makes their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets the most important of the season.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel: Losses like this can be galvanizing, but it takes everybody - NBC Sports

The Titans comeback to win Monday night's game in Miami was something that hasn't happened in a long time.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Titans Week 14 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins Offense

Mike McDaniel's Challenge: Make Miami Dolphins' Passing Game More Than Tyreek Hill

The Tyreek Hill injury has further complicated Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins game plan ahead of the team's hugely significant game against the New York Jets.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins News: We Can Close the Book on the Tua Tagovailoa MVP Candidacy

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played poorly in front of a national television audience Monday, which is probably fatal for his MVP hopes.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Injuries Have Broken the Miami Dolphins' Offensive Line -- Perhaps Irrevocably

The injury to center Connor Williams could have lasting effects that stretch far beyond the Miami Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins beef up pass rush by signing Melvin Ingram - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram returns to the Miami Dolphins, joining team's practice squad for season's final month

Titans at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Can't Panic, Must Grow from the Pain of fourth-quarter loss to Tennessee Titans - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins have to rebound from season's fourth loss to Tennessee Titans

Dolphins' loss to Titans goes down as one of NFL's biggest regular-season chokes.

In less than 60 seconds, the Dolphins blew a 14-point lead and let the Titans escape Hard Rock Stadium Monday night with a 28-27 upset.

Dolphins weaken playoff hopes with loss to Titans - A to Z Sports

That didn't look good.

Tennessee Titans 28, Miami Dolphins 27: Instant Analysis - A to Z Sports

Miami fell on its face as it approached the finish line on Monday night

What Went Wrong? A Closer Look At Miami Dolphins' Historic Week 14 Collapse

The Miami Dolphins' defensive failure was comprehensive in their loss to the Tennessee Titans. Everyone was bad down the stretch -- regardless of their salary.

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins Observations: 7 Things We Learned in Week 14 Meltdown

The Tennessee Titans scored 15 points in the game's final three minutes to stun the Miami Dolphins 28-27 Monday night.

Game Recap: Dolphins Can’t Close Out Titans, Fall 28-27 at Home

After a back-and-forth offensive struggle through three-plus quarters, momentum swung Miami’s way when two Titans fumbles turned into two Dolphins touchdowns and a 27-13 lead with 4:34 left in the game. But Tennessee rallied to score 15 points after that

