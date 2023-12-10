Previewing Titans/Dolphins week 14 matchup - The Splash Zone 12/10/23

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will be squaring off under the Monday night lights for their week 14 showdown. This game marks a three game home stretch for the Dolphins and it gives the team a great chance to remain at the top spot in the AFC if they take care of business. The Dolphins remain undefeated at home and have a great chance to extend that streak against a struggling Titans team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (9-3) are coming off another road win, and head into Week 14 to face off against the Tennessee Titans on primetime Monday Night Football. The game will kick off December 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Titans at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Week 14 Opponent Breakdown: Tennessee Titans - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for their prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium

Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans Week 14 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Terron Armstead and Jevon Holland are question marks for the Monday night matchup at Hard Rock Stadium

The One Thing the Miami Dolphins Cannot Allow Will Levis To Do

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis has only one hope of beating the Miami Dolphins on Monday night: Beat them deep.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins turned to Duke Riley to replace Jerome Baker as defense's playcaller - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Duke Riley will be called on to replace Jerome Baker as the Miami Dolphins' every-down inside linebacker, and the playcaller of the defense

Miami Dolphins Injury Report: A Significant Jerome Baker Update

The Miami Dolphins placed Jerome Baker (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, ensuring that he or Isaiah Wynn will not return in 2023.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Duke Riley is the next man up - Miami Dolphins News 12/9/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins RT Austin Jackson’s success started with mental toughness - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Austin Jackson agreed on a new contract ahead of Week 14.

Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio explains the challenges in facing Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins - The Phinsider

Derrick Henry ranks second in rushing yards with 841 through 12 games.

Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans: Week 14 Preview & Prediction - The Phinsider

My look at the Monday Night Football matchup between Tennessee and Miami.

Miami Dolphins injuries: Linebacker Jerome Baker headed to IR with knee injury - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are placing linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve, potentially ending his 2023 season.

ESPN Report: Miami Dolphins signing LB Calvin Munson to the active roster - The Phinsider

This would mark Munson’s third stint with the Miami Dolphins.

FILM: Miami Dolphins LB Duke Riley ready to step up in Baker’s absence - The Phinsider

With Jerome Baker headed to injured reserve, it’s time for an encore performance from Duke Riley, who totaled eight tackles and a forced fumble in Miami’s 45-15 win over the Commanders in Week 13. #FinsUp

Monday Night Football Week 14 matchups: Titans at Dolphins, Packers at Giants broadcast plans - The Phinsider

Not all Monday Night Football broadcast plans are the same. As the Titans and Dolphins prepare for the primetime appearance, they will have competition for viewers.

Titans vs. Dolphins injury report: Robert Hunt out as Miami hosts Monday Night Football - The Phinsider

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have released their respective injury reports for Monday’s Week 14 showdown.

Tennessee Titans Vs. Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give their predictions for Monday night’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.