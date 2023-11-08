The Splash Zone 11/8/23: Dolphins nursing injuries heading into bye week

The bye week comes at a perfect time for the Miami Dolphins as the team is dealing with plenty of injuries. Robert Jones, who was filling in at left guard, was injured on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs where he had to be helped off the field by trainers. He will be dealing with a knee injury that won’t require surgery, but he should be out for awhile. Also during the game, Jaylen Waddle, went down with a knee injury on his second play on the game. Fortunately he came back into the game, but Mike McDaniel says the wide receiver is a tad sore.

Dolphins O-lineman Robert Jones won’t require surgery; several players held out of bye-week walkthrough

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins reserve offensive lineman Robert Jones has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, but it at least won’t require surgery after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 7 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's only practice during their bye week

The Miami Dolphins Should Use the Bye To Extend Austin Jackson

Miami Dolphins RT Austin Jackson has made himself serious money with his dependable play in 2023. The Dolphins should lock him up before the price tag rises.

