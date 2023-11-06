The Splash Zone 11/6/23: Dolphins make too many mistakes in loss to Chiefs

Another game against a team with a winning record, another loss for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins offense was nonexistent in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 21 - 0 at halftime. Tyreek Hill gave up a costly fumble right before the half ended and the Dolphins had to play catchup all game. The Dolphins offense was their worst enemy as they had multiple penalties, drops, and miscommunications. It’s unfortunate a fumbled snap between Tua Tagovailoa and Connor Williams was how the game ended.

But give kudos to the Dolphins defense who only gave up 14 points. The Chiefs made it look easy on the first drive of the game, but the Dolphins defense responded and kept the team in the game.

