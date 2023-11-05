The Splash Zone 11/5/23: Dolphins-Chiefs, a battle in Germany

Grab your coffee and whatever you are planning to have for breakfast because the Miami Dolphins will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this morning over in Frankfurt, Germany. The Dolphins are trying to prove that they are one of the top teams in the league and it would send a big statement to the rest of the league if they could come away with the victory. On the opposing sideline, the Chiefs have the best player in football with Patrick Mahomes who is able to pull off miracle plays when plays breakdown. Both teams are looking to improve to 7-2 and sit on top of the AFC after this matchup.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs Complete Week 9 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 7-2 on the season when the face the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany on Sunday

Dolphins at Chiefs

Miami Dolphins Week 9 Opponent Breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for their matchup at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel Details to Rich Eisen How He Made Tyreek Hill Better for Tua Tagovailoa

As the fastest player in the NFL, is it hard to convince Tyreek Hill to slow down? Mike McDaniel found a way to pull it off, per Rich Eisen.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Terron Armstead Injury Update: Will Miami Dolphins LT Play vs. Kansas City Chiefs?

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is back on the active roster and expected to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/4/23: Previewing Dolphins-Chiefs matchup - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Jerome Baker’s approach to slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense on Sunday: We just have to play together - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins would lead the AFC with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins vs Eagles odds Week 7 Sunday Night Football: 5 player prop bets for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are in Germany to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Here are five Dolphins player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s game.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs TV schedule: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Week 9 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs meet on Sunday in the first-ever NFL regular season game in Frankfurt, Germany. How can you watch the Sunday morning clash? We answer all your questions

Miami Dolphins activate LT Terron Armstead off injured reserve - The Phinsider

Terron Armstead hasn’t allowed a sack in 78 snaps this season.

Miami Dolphins Vs Kansas City Chiefs: Your Game Predictions - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give their predictions for tomorrow morning’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.