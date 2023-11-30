The Splash Zone 11/30/23: Chris Brooks returns to Dolphins practice

The Miami Dolphins will be getting some reinforcement in the running back room as Chris Brooks was back at practice meaning he can return from injured reserve. Brooks sustained an ankle injury back in week 6 and the fear was he would be done for the season. The Dolphins have already lost Salvon Ahmed for the season, De’Von Achane was back before reinjuring himself, and Raheem Mostert pops up on the injury report during the week. Not only will Brooks provide some relief in the backfield, he was also a key special teams player and will provide a boost to that unit when he returns.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Running Back Returns to Practice - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Chris Brooks has been on injured reserve because of a leg injury

Dolphins Defensive Line

Window of Opportunity with Miami Dolphins Closing for Emmanuel Ogbah - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Emmanuel Ogbah calls 2023 "frustrating" season, but hopes his luck turns with Miami Dolphins now that he's a potential replacement for Jaelan Phillips

What Can the Miami Dolphins Expect Out of Jason Pierre-Paul?

The Miami Dolphins aren't expecting defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to be the player he was a decade ago. They just need him to provide quality depth.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland Took Home a Big Prize for his Black Friday Pick-Six - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Safety Jevon Holland made a lot of fans happy with his touchdown against the New York Jets

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is still ELITE in Year 8: Film Breakdown - A to Z Sports

In this film breakdown, we take a look at Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey, who has done more in his 3 games this season than most corners have done all year.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: Latest on Tyreek Hill, Jevon Holland, and Terron Armstead

Tyreek Hill and Jevon Holland were among the big Miami Dolphins names not present at practice Wednesday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/29/23: Lean on the run game - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terrron Armstead eyes return vs. Commanders - The Phinsider

The 32-year-old left tackle sounds ready to go Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders, but no official decision has been made. #FinsUp

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 12 2023 - The Phinsider

cogent (adj) - having the power to persuade

Dolphins designate running back Chris Brooks for return from IR - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are opening the practice window for running back Chris Brooks.

Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Washington Commanders Week Thirteen Predictions? - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans for their predictions for this weekend’s game against the New York Jets.