The Splash Zone 11/3/23: Tyreek Hill is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Another month, another AFC Offensive Player of the Month for the Miami Dolphins. In September, Tua Tagovailoa took home the award and now the award belongs to Tyreek Hill after a stellar October. For the month, Hill scored four touchdowns while recording 602 receiving yards. Hill may just be the most dangerous offensive weapon in the league as he pushes to become the first player to ever record 2000 receiving yards.

