The Splash Zone 11/29/23: Lean on the run game

The Miami Dolphins leaned heavily on the passing game last season since the run game just wasn’t working out that well. The team brought back all their running backs from last year and expectations were not that high for the unit. But Raheem Mostert and the gang have exceeded all those expectations by having the second ranked rushing offense in the league. With the playoffs on the horizon and the Dolphins having a two game lead in the AFC East, the rushing attack will be leaned upon to help get the Dolphins their first division crown since 2008.

The Miami Dolphins hope to lean on the run game in critical December stretch - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Only seven teams in NFL history have a better yards per carry average than the 2023 Miami Dolphins

Dolphins at Commanders

The Miami Dolphins Are Going To Light Up the Washington Commanders' Defense in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins have one of the NFL's best offenses. The Washington Commanders have one of the NFL's worst defenses. Prepare for fireworks in Week 13.

Dolphins Hard Knocks

Here’s what you missed in episode 2 of ‘Hard Knocks’ with the Dolphins

The second episode took a look at Miami’s preparation on a short week, as well as an unfortunate injury to one of the team’s top players.

Mike McDaniel

‘I Feel Like I Was Painted Out to Kind of Be a D-Bag’ -- Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Corrects the Record on How He Met His Wife

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel playfully took issue with how Amazon Prime's Al Michaels told the story of how he met his wife during Friday's game.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins News: Jaelan Phillips Surgery Update, Plus a Golden Opportunity for Emmanuel Ogbah

With Jaelan Phillips out, veteran pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah -- largely a forgotten man in 2023 -- is in for the Miami Dolphins.

