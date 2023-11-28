The Splash Zone 11/28/23: How do the Dolphins replace Jaelen Phillips?

Jaelan Phillips has been lost for the season after suffering an Achilles injury against the New York Jets last Friday. It’s unfortunate because he was really starting to breakout in this new Vic Fangio defensive system and you really can’t replace a talented player like him. The Miami Dolphins have two guys though who can step up and be productive players. Andrew Van Ginkel filled in nicely for Phillips earlier in the season and Emmanuel Ogbah will see an increase in his defensive snaps. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins bring in some help via free agency.

Miami Dolphins will likely replace Jaelan Phillips with Andrew Van Ginkel - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Expect the Miami Dolphins to stick with familiarity trying to replace Jaelan Phillips, moving Andrew Van Ginkel back to his old spot

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 27 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Offensive Line

Will Miami Dolphins not have Terron Armstead for critical December games? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins could possibly be forced to play December games without Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins reportedly plan to sign Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints practice squad - A to Z Sports

They are bringing in some additional help.

Dolphins 2023 Season

The Miami Dolphins' 2023 Playoff Picture Through Week 12 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are back to their old projected first-round playoff opponent but closer to a division title

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Comprehensively Beat Jets, Improve to 8-3

Road games on a short week are a tall order, but the hay was in the barn early for the Dolphins on Black Friday with a 34-13 win over the rival Jets. Moving the ball as well as any team has on Gang Green this season, and putting the New York offense in qu

