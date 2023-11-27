The Splash Zone 11/27/23: Dolphins playoff picture after Sunday’s games

The Miami Dolphins were sitting at home yesterday enjoying their Black Friday victory over the New York Jets. But it wasn’t as enjoyable as it could have been due to some of the outcomes of the games. The Dolphins sat at first place in the AFC when the day began but dropped down to fourth place yet again. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens all won their games and remain ahead of Miami in seeding. However, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins now have a two game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East.

Miami Dolphins Playoff Scenarios: December Is All About Seeding

The Miami Dolphins are almost certainly going to the playoffs. But there's a big difference between going as the No. 1 seed and the No. 4.

Dolphins should be heavy favorites and underdogs in upcoming stretch - A to Z Sports

There will be highs and lows.

Dolphins wide receivers star, but depth an issue. Who’s hot, who’s not after win vs. Jets

Miami cruised to another divisional win but was dealt a big blow with the loss of Jaelan Phillips to an Achilles injury.

