The Splash Zone 11/25/23: Dolphins improve to 8-3 after defeating Jets

The Miami Dolphins are heading home as winners as they defeated the New York Jets 34 - 13. It wasn’t much of a game as the Jets offense were so inept at producing yards but yet again, the offensive turned the ball over a few times and could have kept the Jets in the game. Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions before half time, with one of them being returned for a touchdown. It’s okay to turn the ball over but against better opponents, those mistakes are going to come back and haunt them.

The Dolphins defense had another great showing but the Metlife Stadium turf claimed another victim. Unfortunately, Jaelan Phillips had to be carted off with an Achilles injury and we can expect not to see him till sometime next year. Phillips was having a great season and it will be a big loss for the Dolphins defense heading forward.

