The Splash Zone 11/23/23: Previewing Dolphins-Jets, Black Friday matchup

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will be facing off in the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game tomorrow. The Dolphins are coming off a close win against the Las Vegas Raiders while the Jets are looking to rebound after getting dismantled by the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have struggled all season long and it started back in week 1 when Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles and Zach Wilson had to be thrown in at quarterback. The Jets made a quarterback change this week as we learned Tim Boyle will be the starter against the Dolphins on Friday.

Miami Dolphins predictions: How bad do NFL experts think the Jets get blown out?

Will Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins tighten their grip on the AFC East? Or can Tim Boyle and the New York Jets shock a Black Friday audience?

Dolphins at Jets

Do the Miami Dolphins Even Need To Blitz New York Jets' Tim Boyle?

New York Jets Week 12 starting quarterback Tim Boyle is likely in for a long day Friday -- even if Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio doesn't bring the house.

A Sauce Gardner Scouting Report by the Miami Dolphins WR Who Knows Him Best

Miami Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios traded Gang Green for aqua and orange this offseason. Friday marks his first time facing Sauce Gardner anywhere but practice.

Miami Dolphins Week 12 Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for their Black Friday matchup at MetLife Stadium

Dolphins look to cushion their AFC East lead when they face the division-rival Jets on Friday

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are having a whirlwind of a week. After a close victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, the Dolphins' itinerary included some rest, meetings, watching game video, getting in a little practice time, hopping on a 1,000-mile flight and spending Thanksgiving preparing to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

Dolphins Hard Knocks

Cornrows, cakes and everything you missed in Dolphins’ debut episode on ‘Hard Knocks’

The season premiere of the hit HBO show’s latest edition offered an in-season look at the Miami Dolphins — and they did not disappoint.

Dolphins Running Backs

Mike McDaniel: De'Von Achane wants to play, I have to be confident he'll play a full game - NBC Sports

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane returned from a four-week stint on injured reserve on Sunday and promptly re-injured his knee after just one carry.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

'I'm the Best in the World!' -- Hard Knocks Episode 1 Is the Tyreek Hill Show

Hard Knocks made its 2023 in-season debut Tuesday night, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the star of the show.

Dolphins Secondary

Mike McDaniel: Jalen Ramsey has the spirit of Rudy and a once-in-a-generation skill set - NBC Sports

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says cornerback Jalen Ramsey has the spirit, determination and work ethic of Rudy Ruettiger, the movie hero who overcame a lack of talent to make it onto the Notre Dame football team — except that Ramsey also has elite talent.

Ramsey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s win vs. Las Vegas.

