The Splash Zone 11/22/23: Feed Raheem Mostert

Fans of the Miami Dolphins and fantasy football owners were pretty excited when it was announced De’Von Achane would be back on the field this past Sunday. Unfortunately, Achane reaggravated his knee injury and was kept out of the rest of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders as a precaution. Despite how great Achane looked before injury, the Dolphins have a very capable starter in Raheem Mostert, who is having a career year. The run game has been so much better in year 2 under Mike McDaniel and it has helped balance out an offense that was pass happy last season.

Miami Dolphins tailback Raheem Mostert is the NFL's second-leading rusher - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mostert has carried the Miami Dolphins' rushing attack all season, helping to balance out Miami's offense

Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross considers selling stake in Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium to Ken Griffin - NBC Sports

As the value of NFL franchises go up and up and up, some owners will be inclined to take a little money off the table.

Mike McDaniel

How the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel keeps things authentic - ESPN

Whether it's racing a TV cameraperson off the field or admiring a reporter's shoes, the Dolphins coach brings a breath of fresh air into the NFL coaching ranks.

Dolphins Offense

An Outside-the-Box Solution to Miami Dolphins' Short-Yardage Woes

The Miami Dolphins clearly don't want to use Tua Tagovaloa on quarterback sneaks. What if they put someone else under center?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt plans to test troublesome hamstring injury - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have played two games without Robert Hunt, but the starting right guard plans to test out his hamstring injury ahead of Friday's Jets game

Dolphins Secondary

Sorry Sauce: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Cornerback Competition Is No Debate

Who do you like: The Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey or the New York Jets' Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed? The choice is clear.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Dolphins begin big stretch run, CBS Miami’s Steve Goldstein - CBS Miami

The stretch run starts with a Black Friday game against the offensively challenged Jets

Miami Dolphins have some juicy storylines that HBO's Hard Knocks reality series should focus on - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Take a look at 10 of the intriguing Miami Dolphins storylines that HBO's Hard Knocks program should focus on

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/21/23: Dolphins playoff picture - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL playoff picture: AFC and NFC standings through Week 11 - The Phinsider

Week 11 is now complete. We update the AFC and NFC playoff standings following the conclusion of Monday Night Football.

AFC East Recap - Week 11: Bills return to winning ways, Jets fall flat - The Phinsider

Recapping all the news around the AFC East, following Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Eleven | Defense steals the show once more - The Phinsider

Jalen Ramsey secures two interceptions in Miami Dolphins victory.

Hard Knocks in Season: Miami Dolphins set to premier tonight; When and where to watch - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are slated to appear in the latest edition of HBO and NFL Films’ Hard Knocks In Season, premiering tonight. When and where can you watch?

Film Review: The Miami Dolphins Hang On to Win in a Sloppy Performance Against the Raiders - The Phinsider

It wasn’t an inspiring showing from Miami but never apologize for winning in the NFL

Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed to IR - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are placing running back Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve, essentially ending his season.

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe, guard Robert Jones miss practice on Tuesday - The Phinsider

Neither tight end Durham Smythe or guard Robert Jones played on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders Vs. Dolphins Week 11 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit! - The Phinsider

We take a look back at your predictions for the Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

WATCH: Mike McDaniel vows to never change in latest Hard Knocks Trailer - The Phinsider

Check your pulse if you’re not fired up for tonight’s Hard Knocks season Premiere!

HBO’s Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins Episode 1 Live Thread! - The Phinsider

Check your pulse if you’re not fired up!