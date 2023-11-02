The Splash Zone 11/2/23: Reinforcements on the way for Dolphins

The Mimi Dolphins didn’t make any trades before the deadline on Tuesday, but that could be because they are getting a few reinforcements soon. Jevon Holland has cleared concussion protocol and should be good to go for the Dolphins matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Terron Armstead will also be back at practice this week and will enter the 21-day activation window from injured reserve. After missing the past three games, Mike McDaniel is optimistic Connor Williams could be good to go, provided he doesn’t reaggravate his groin injury.

Jevon Holland clears protocol, rejoins Dolphins' secondary - ESPN

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has cleared the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game with the Chiefs. Safety Brandon Jones is still in the protocol, while left tackle Terron Armstead is set to practice as he works his way back from injured reserve.

