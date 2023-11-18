The Splash Zone 11/18/23: Previewing Raiders/Dolphins matchup

After taking a week off, the Miami Dolphins will be back in action on Sunday when they take on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins currently sit on top of the AFC East and would like to keep it that way after this matchup. The Raiders may have fired Josh McDaniels a couple of weeks ago, but they sit at .500 and have won their last two games under interim head coach, Antonio Pierce. But the Dolphins have been very good at home this season and with them coming off their bye, they should be heavy favorites to come away with the win.

Dolphins' path to AFC East title begins Sunday vs. Raiders

Mike McDaniel knows the history: It's rare for a wild-card team to progress all the way through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. The Bills have won the division the past three seasons; the Dolphins haven't won it since 2008. “The goal is to win the division,” McDaniel said.

Raiders at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Week 11 Opponent Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents as they return from their bye

Dolphins ‘optimistic’ about RB De’Von Achane vs. Raiders; lineman Rob Hunt ruled out

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins’ already-prolific run game could receive a boost in the form of rookie running back De’Von Achane on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Chase Claypool week-to-week after undergoing knee procedure during bye - NBC Sports

Coming off their bye, Dolphins receiver Chase Claypool has not practiced all week with a knee injury.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins forced to start Liam Eichenberg again, this time at right guard - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Will right guard be the best spot for disappointing Miami Dolphins O-lineman Liam Eichenberg?

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb says defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has yet to laugh in Miami - CBSSports.com

Chubb says Fangio has yet to let a chuckle slip this season

Miami Dolphins Defense Set Up for Strong Finish - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins has steadily gotten better this season and the best is yet to come

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Recognized in Hall of Fame - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins' historic victory against the Denver Broncos in their 2023 home opener has been recognized

Mike McDaniel, 1st-place Miami Dolphins setting up for playoff ‘journey'

The Dolphins have a 1 1/2-game lead in AFC East as their rivals are fading. Here's how the division race stacks up and how dominant Miami is at home.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland Contributing to Defense Beyond Numbers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Holland is the top-rated safety by PFF despite few impact plays

Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Still Working His Way Back Into Form - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jalen Ramsey says he feels great in his return from knee surgery

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/17/23: De’Von Achane’s impact on Dolphins offense - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Film Preview: Can the Miami Dolphins Dispatch the Raiders Coming off Their Bye? - The Phinsider

This matchup should favor the fins, but the new-look Raiders won’t go down without a fight.

How will the Miami Dolphins try to cover Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams? - The Phinsider

Will it be Xavien Howard or Jalen Ramsey covering Davante Adams?

Joe Burrow injury update shakes up NFL playoff picture for 2023 - The Phinsider

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 season. His loss will shake up the AFC playoff standings.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praises right tackle Austin Jackson’s fourth-year growth - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson is having a career year.

Fitting In: Are the Miami Dolphins among the NFL’s Best Teams? - The Phinsider

With the second half of the season rolling, where do the Dolphins stand with the class of the NFL?

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 565 - The Phinsider

Join us each Friday evening live, where we discuss our "Victory Of The Week" and as always our Miami Dolphins!