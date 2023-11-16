The Splash Zone 11/16/23: Dolphins looking for offensive line help

The Miami Dolphins got decimated by injuries at both guard spots along the offensive line. Robert Jones and Robert Hunt are both considered week-to-week and it one or either can’t go, Liam Eichenberg or Lester Cotton will have to start along the line. So it’s not surprising to see that the Dolphins are looking at some free agents, the most notable being Andrew Norwell. He has started 110 games in the league and was most recently with the Washington Commanders but was released by the team before training camp this year.

Miami Dolphins have injury issues along the offensive line

