The Splash Zone 11/15/23: How can Dolphins improve in the second half of the season?

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their bye week and are looking to make a playoff push and hopefully take the AFC East crown. This team has one of the most high octane offenses in the league, but there is always room for improvement. This offense runs through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, when he is healthy. It would be nice if they could find a consistent third options, perhaps someone like Braxton Berrios or Chase Claypool. Defensively the unit has been slowly adjusting to the new system under Vic Fangio but it would be nice to see the unit fix their red-zone struggles.

Here are 10 ways the Miami Dolphins can improve in the second half of the 2023 season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are 6-3, and need to win another 5-6 games to have home field advantage in early rounds of the playoffs

Dolphins Running Backs

De’Von Achane Injury Update: Will Achane Play in Week 11? Fantasy Impact and More

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane could drastically shake the fantasy landscape if he returns to his pre-injury form. Should you start him in Week 11?

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Why Jaylen Waddle Is the Miami Dolphins' Most Important Player in Season's Second Half

To realize their goals, the Miami Dolphins need Jaylen Waddle to look like Jaylen Waddle down the stretch.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins playoff picture: Everything is coming up roses for Miami - A to Z Sports

The Dolphins' playoff prospects look even better after the team's bye week

Final NFL 2023 Week 10 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the biggest storylines around the league involving Dolphins opponents and former players

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins made some modest gains in national rankings while they were on their bye

Have the Miami Dolphins Effectively Wrapped Up the AFC East Already?

The Miami Dolphins haven't won since Oct. 29 but are still overwhelming favorites to win their first AFC East championship in 15 years.

Miami Dolphins News 11/14/23: Dolphins open practice window for De’Von Achane - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Buffalo Bills Loss to Broncos Gives Miami Dolphins Lead in AFC East - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are now 1.5 games ahead of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. #FinsUp

Around The AFC East: Jets out of luck in Vegas, Bills shocked by Broncos in Week 10 - The Phinsider

Recapping all the news around the AFC East, following Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Raiders vs. Dolphins preview: Win or lose the ‘Miami cannot beat winning teams’ storyline will continue - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. No matter the outcome of the game, it fits the narrative of the Dolphins in 2023.

Buffalo Bills fire Ken Dorsey following Week 10 Monday Night Football loss to Broncos - The Phinsider

The Buffalo Bills are making a change to the coaching staff as the one-time Super Bowl favorites fall to 5-5 on the season.

The Miami Dolphins activate WR River Craft off injured reserve, waive cornerback Kelvin Joseph - The Phinsider

Wide receiver River Cracraft suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3.

Bye week boosts Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ahead of second-half playoff push - The Phinsider

Jaylen Waddle is averaging 13.1 yards per reception and has three touchdowns through eight games.

What Needs To Change With The Dolphins Over The Final 8 Weeks? - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans what they would like to see improvment wise from the team during the second half of the season.