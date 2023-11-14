The Splash Zone 11/14/23: Dolphins open practice window for De’Von Achane

De’Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins speedy running back, was back at practice yesterday and his 21-day practice window was opened. Achane was placed on injured reserve with a knee sprain and could be back as soon as this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before going on injured reserve, Achane was lighting it up with the football in his hands. The Dolphins offense should get a huge boost with him back in the mix.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins open 21-day practice window for rookie De'Von Achane, who could play in Week 11

De'Von Achane looked like one of the most explosive players in the NFL prior to the injury.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel November 13 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Offensive Line

Two Miami Dolphins starters battling troublesome injuries - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins could end up auditioning replacements for both starting guard spots this week as team prepares for a home game against the Raiders

Dolphins Defensive Line

'I Just Felt Like I Was a Shell of Myself' - How Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Lost, Then Found, His Confidence

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips spoke candidly about his mental struggles early in a 2023 season full of adversity.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad and more.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Premiere Date Announced for Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins welcomed Hard Knocks cameras into team headquarters Monday. They'll be embedded with the team through the end of the season.

Dolphins return from bye with an opening in AFC. Breaking down remaining schedule

Multiple AFC contenders lost while Miami was off in Week 10.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/13/23: Dolphins get some help in AFC playoff picture - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins injury update; De’Von Achane designated for return from IR ahead of Week 11 vs Raiders - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins could soon see rookie running back De’Von Achane back on the field.

NFL playoff picture 2023: AFC, NFC standings ahead of Week 10 Monday Night Football - The Phinsider

The Week 10 schedule of the 2023 NFL season is down to one remaining game. We update the playoff picture for both the AFC and NFC with the Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills game still to be played.

Dolphins sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to their practice squad.

NFL betting odds: Raiders vs. Dolphins odds open with Miami heavily favored - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins come out of their bye week to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. DraftKings Sportsbook installed Miami as a big favorite for the week.

Miami Dolphins Midseason Awards: The Phinsider staff chooses team MVP, OPOY, DPOY and more! - The Phinsider

Which players take home the imaginary hardware for the Dolphins at the midway point in 2023?

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Dolphins kicks off Nov. 21 — Check your pulse if you’re not fired up! - The Phinsider

Check your pulse if you’re not fired up!

2023 Week 10 winners picks: Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football - The Phinsider

The Denver Broncos meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. Who do our experts predict will win tonight’s Monday Night Football game?

Miami Dolphins second-year cornerback Kader Kohou facing little turbulence in transition to full-time slot role - The Phinsider

Cornerback Kader Kohou played 33 snaps in the slow against the Chiefs.

Dolphins Salute to Service nominee Blake Ferguson has a request - The Phinsider

Vote for Miami Dolphins 2023 Salute To Service nominee LS Blake Ferguson!

Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel praises Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: Give him an inch, he’ll take the yard - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are on to Las Vegas following the Week 10 bye.