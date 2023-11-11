The Splash Zone 11/11/23: Which rookies can help Dolphins make a playoff push?

The Miami Dolphins had a very small draft class this past offseason, so it’s not surprising that rookies are not playing that big of a part of the team right now. Had De’Von Achane not gotten injured last month, he would have played a huge part in the Dolphins offense after he got off to such a hot start. Good news though is that he should be back after the Dolphins bye. The Dolphins top pick, Cam Smith, has not contributed much and that is even with injuries in the secondary. But with players like Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham coming back, it’s hard to find a spot for Smith on this defense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Where each Dolphins rookie stands and how he could contribute to playoff push

A few first-year players have carved out roles of varying degrees in the first half of the season.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins News: The Bradley Chubb Trade Looks Better by the Day

The Miami Dolphins gave up a lot to acquire Bradley Chubb last fall. But they've gotten a lot in return.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Inside the Numbers: Midseason Recap

We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's first nine games of the 2023 season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/10/23: Dolphins season at the half-way point - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 564 - The Phinsider

Join us each Friday evening live, where we discuss our "Victory Of The Week" and as always our Miami Dolphins!

Dolphins’ Jevon Holland leads all Safeties in PFF grade for the first nine weeks of the NFL season - The Phinsider

Jevon Holland has emerged as one of the league’s top safeties.

State of the Miami Dolphins Address - The Phinsider

My mostly subjective take on our Dolphins at the mid-season bye week.