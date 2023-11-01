The Splash Zone 11/1/23: Dolphins don’t make any trades as deadline passes

The NFL trade deadline was yesterday and the Miami Dolphins did not make any moves to bolster their roster. The only major move the Dolphins probably could have made was along the offensive line. The unit has gone through some bad luck as of late and injuries are starting to pile up. So it wouldn’t have been shocking to see the team trade for any offensive lineman. But Terron Armstead is expected to be back soon, along with Connor Williams. The reinforcements will be on their way as the Dolphins contend for the top spot in the AFC.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

NFL Trade Deadline: The Miami Dolphins Lose Ground as Other Contenders Load Up

The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone, and the Miami Dolphins' roster is unchanged. Did Chris Grier miss an opportunity to get better?

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey didn't miss a beat in emphatic return - A to Z Sports

Miami's star defender graded extremely well in his first action of the season

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Head To Germany For 2023 NFL International Games

The Miami Dolphins have made way to Frankfurt, Germany for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park as a part of the 2023 NFL International Series.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 9 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins moved up a bit following their 31-17 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/31/23: Tyreek Hill ready to face Chiefs, his former team - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Eight | He’s back! - The Phinsider

Jalen Ramsey records interception in Miami Dolphins debut.

Around The AFC East: Bills sneak past Buccaneers, Jets steal win over Giants in Week 8 - 2023 - The Phinsider

Recapping all the news around the AFC East, following Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Dolphins make no trades but should they have made a move? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins did not join in on the trade deadline madness on Tuesday. But should they have made a move?

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions That Hit! - The Phinsider

We take a look back at your predictions for the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game.

Miami Dolphins sign CB Parry Nickerson to practice squad - The Phinsider

Nickerson appeared in five games this season.