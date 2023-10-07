The Splash Zone 10/7/23: Previewing Giants-Dolphins matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to rebound from the first loss of the season as they head back home to take on the New York Giants. The Dolphins have a chance to bounce back and beat up on a team that hasn’t been playing great football so far this season. After making the playoffs last year, the Giants have not met expectations in Brian Daboll’s second season. But just because the Giants have been struggling, doesn’t mean the Dolphins should take them lightly. However, the Dolphins should be pretty ticked off by their performance last week and look the play some strong fundamental football on Sunday.

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for their return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday

Dolphins wounded defense has chance to slaughter woeful Giants offense

The Giants stink. Sunday at Hard Rock is an opportunity to bounce back and humiliate New York. It could be an especially good day for the defense.

The Dolphins will have safety DeShon Elliott back for the Giants game, but the status of two other starters remains uncertain

Chase Claypool Trade: Why Bears Traded Controversial WR, and How Claypool Fits With Dolphins

The Chicago Bears finally rid themselves of maligned WR Chase Claypool on Friday by trading him to the Miami Dolphins.

Why Dolphins' trade for Chase Claypool isn't the steal that it seems to be - A to Z Sports

A low cost doesn't necessarily mean it was a smart move by Miami

Miami Dolphins Forced to Play Next Four Games Without Terron Armstead - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Kendall Lamm will start his 32 NFL game, and third for the Miami Dolphins as Terron Armstead's replacement at left tackle

