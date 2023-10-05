The Splash Zone 10/5/23: Dolphins getting some reinforcements

Mike McDaniel announced yesterday that Nik Needham and Robert Jones would begin their 21-day injured reserve return window, both of whom could provide an impact on their respective sides of the ball for the Miami Dolphins. Needham is recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained last season and was placed on the PUP List after training camp. Jones suffered a knee injury during the Dolphins preseason and thankfully avoided a major injury scare. If the Dolphins do not activate either of these two within the next 21 days, they would have to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins CB Nik Needham, OL Robert Jones return to practice; plus injury updates on Connor Williams, Jaelan Phillips

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins could be getting reinforcements soon. Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham and offensive lineman Robert Jones have been designated to return Wednesday, according to coach Mike McDaniel, meaning they will begin a 21-day window to be activated onto the roster.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Nails the Biggest Difference Between Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needed a coaching change to truly feel comfortable in the NFL.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins have plenty to fix in trenches before Sunday's New York Giants game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Sunday's game against the New York Giants will tell us plenty about the Miami Dolphins trenches, which struggled against the Buffalo Bills

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: Help Is on the Way

The window has opened for Miami Dolphins players on injured reserve or PUP to practice, and a potential starter walked through it Wednesday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/4/23: Is Mike McDaniel worried about Dolphins defense? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 4 2023 - The Phinsider

discomfiture (noun) - the emotional state of being made self-consciously uncomfortable

Miami Dolphins Week 5 fan survey: Grade the first quarter of the 2023 season - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 3-1 after four games in the 2023 NFL season. How would you grade their performance thus far? Are you confident in the direction of the team?

Dolphins return Nik Needham, Robert Jones to practice and start 21-day IR return timeline - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have reinforcements coming as they start the 21-day injured reserve return window for cornerback Nik Needham and guard Robert Jones.

Should De’Von Achane be the Miami Dolphins RB1 moving forward? - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane continues to make one big play after another — should he be Miami’s primary running back moving forward?

Your New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins Week Five Predictions - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans for their predictions for this weekend’s game against the New York Giants.