The Splash Zone 10/31/23: Tyreek Hill ready to face Chiefs, his former team

For the first time since being traded to the Miami Dolphins last year, Tyreek Hill will face off against his former team. The Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday for a battle for the best record in the AFC. You can make the argument that both teams benefited from the Hill trade. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl right after trading him but the Dolphins have him producing as the best wide receiver in football right now.

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill 'excited to play' Chiefs in Germany, vows to be 'same old Cheetah' against former team - CBSSports.com

Hill was traded to Miami after spending six years in Kansas City

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Patriots Week 8 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-17 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel shocked by people dressing as him for Halloween: 'I refuse to accept that as reality' - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins coach has inspired many Halloween costumes this year

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Crazy stat shows Tua Tagovailoa is better than many people think - A to Z Sports

Miami's QB has fared very well against some outstanding names over his career

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Looking Forward to Remind Kansas City Chiefs of 'old Reek' - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The All-Pro wide receiver is heading into his first matchup against his former team

Dolphins Defensive Line

Bradley Chubb pushing opponents' buttons, sacking their quarterbacks with resurgent play

The Dolphins (6-2) will gladly accept Chubb's instigations when he's playing at the level he's found the last few weeks.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Big Terron Armstead News, Plus Latest on Holland, Lamm, and Hunt

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead could return to the lineup as soon as this week after spending the last month on injured reserve.

Dolphins 2023 Season

Kansas City Chiefs' Loss Sets Up Battle for AFC Supremacy With Miami Dolphins in Germany

A clash of titans across the Atlantic is coming in Week 9, when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Sweep Patriots Behind Complete Team Win

Miami gets it done in all three phases to sweep New England for the second time in three years.

Miami Dolphins News 10/30/23: Dolphins improve to 6-2 after beating Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 8 victory against the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Dolphins secure season sweep against Bill Belichick’s Patriots

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Patriots In Week 8 - 2023 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

NFL betting odds: Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 8 opening odds give Miami nod in AFC East showdown - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head to Germany for their Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Who has the early edge according to DraftKings Sportsbook?

Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey’s winning mentality sets the tone for victory over New England - The Phinsider

Jalen Ramsey forced a fumble and caught an interception in his first game with the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel prioritizes comfort and team bonding in Germany trip planning - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are leaving for Germany on Monday.