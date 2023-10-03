The Splash Zone 10/3/23: Dolphins defense needs some improvements

The hope was that brining in Vic Fangio to run the defensive side of the ball would fix the issues on that side of the ball. That hasn’t happened yet and the Miami Dolphins defense is off to a really rough start to the 2023 season. The talent is there, but something is just not clicking. Perhaps players still need time to adjust to a new system or perhaps Fangio has to change something up. Either way, something needs to change defensively because the offense cannot go out there and score 40+ points a week to win games.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Miami Dolphins Have the Worst Defense in the AFC East (and It's Not Close)

Does Vic Fangio need to change things up? The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator needs to do something after a rough start to the season.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins' high-powered offense stalled in Buffalo letdown - CBS Miami

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa called the loss a humbling experience

Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 4: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 48-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 4 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

De'Von Achane, Jerome Baker and Brandon Jones were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins Stock Report from the loss against the Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Taking stock in who played well, and who struggled during Miami's embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Drop First Game of 2023, Lose to Buffalo 48-20

The Dolphins return to the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium for a pair of games after a 3-1 start.

Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 4 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 3-1 on the season with their 28-point loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bills Week 4 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 48-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: How Long Will Terron Armstead Be Out? Plus Latest on Jaelan Phillips, Connor Williams

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead won't play Sunday against the New York Giants due to injury.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/2/23: Bills dismantle Dolphins 48 - 20 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills - The Phinsider

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have their way with the Dolphins defense.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Bills In Week 4 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Blame Game: What’s Wrong with The Miami Dolphins Defense? - The Phinsider

Early defensive struggles come to a head with the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants - The Phinsider

Coach Mike McDaniel said that Armstead will be out weeks, not days.