The Splash Zone 10/29/23: Patriots-Dolphins, week 8 matchup

For the second time this season, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will be facing off for an AFC East showdown. The last time these two met, the Dolphins came away with the victory on a Sunday night. Even though Miami won, the Patriots made them work for that victory. New England was able to shut down the big play capability of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. But the Dolphins ground game was able to flourish during that matchup. It will be interesting to see what sort of defensive scheme Bill Belichick will throw out there today.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 8 after a road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. They return home to face off against AFC East division rival, the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Patriots at Dolphins

'It Almost Makes Me Feel Like the Human Population Is Senile' - Why Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Isn't Sleeping on Patriots

The Dolphins are 9.5-point favorites vs. New England, but Miami HC Mike McDaniel likely still feels uneasy going against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Dolphins Secondary

Jalen Ramsey set to make Dolphins debut vs. Patriots in Week 8 after being activated off injured reserve - CBSSports.com

Miami is getting a massive piece back in the secondary

What to expect when Jalen Ramsey makes his debut with the Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will make his Dolphins debut Sunday against the New England Patriots

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/28/23: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins Sunday matchup - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Patriots at Dolphins Week 8 2023: Preview and Prediction - The Phinsider

My preview of this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins fan rooting guide Week 8 2023: Early look at NFL playoff picture - The Phinsider

The 2023 NFL season is closing in on the mid-way point. While it is still early with a lot of football to be played, it also seems like a good time to bring back the Miami Dolphins rooting

Previewing Patriots vs. Dolphins: New England reporter gives closer look at Patriots in Week 8 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots in Week 8, looking to back up a Week 2 victory over their AFC East rivals. We get a closer look at the Patriots with some Pats Pulpit assistance.

Dolphins fan confidence Week 8 results: Outlook drops following Week 7 loss - The Phinsider

As we head into Week 8 of the 2023 season, Miami Dolphins fans are losing confidence in the direction of the team.

Safety Jevon Holland, wide receiver River Cracraft will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Jevon Holland missed four snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami Dolphins activate Jalen Ramsey off IR; release CB Parry Nickerson - The Phinsider

Guess who’s back?! Back again?!

New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins: Your Game Predictions - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans share their predictions for the week eight showdown against the New England Patriots.