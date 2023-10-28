The Splash Zone 10/28/23: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins Sunday matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be facing off against the New England Patriots on Sunday for the second time this season, with the Dolphins coming away with the win back in week 2 up in Foxborough. Both teams have gone in separate directions since that game. The Dolphins sit at 5-2 while the Patriots sit at 2-5 and have been on the struggle bus all season. But that changed last week for them when they took down the Buffalo Bills for a huge upset. So while the Patriots are coming off a huge victory, the Dolphins meanwhile are coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 8 Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will try to go to 6-2 on the season when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday

Patriots at Dolphins

Dolphins Injury Update: Tyreek Hill Will Play 'For Sure', Raheem Mostert Trending Up

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is likely to have his full cast of weapons ready for Sunday's Week 8 clash with the New England Patriots.

Dolphins Offensive Line

More change is coming to the Miami Dolphins offensive line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Connor Williams is expected to play, but the Miami Dolphins haven't decided if he'll start Sunday's game against the New England Patriots

