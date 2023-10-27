The Splash Zone 10/27/23: Tyreek Hill back at Dolphins practice

After missing practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill was back yesterday which is a huge sigh of relief for every Miami Dolphins fan. He performed on a limited basis, but the fact he was even out there was a great sign that he will most likely play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Another big name who did not practice on Wednesday was running back Raheem Mostert, but he was back yesterday too. The Dolphins are getting healthy with tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up in over a week.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert Latest

More information is coming in on the injuries suffered by Miami Dolphins stars Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins gained two possible starters in the secondary this week - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The possible return of Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham could strengthen the weakest unit on the Miami Dolphins defense

Jalen Ramsey set to make Dolphins debut vs. Patriots, per report; CB says returning Week 8 'is news to me' - CBSSports.com

Ramsey returned to practice on Oct. 18

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Top Draft Picks of Past Two Seasons Watching and Waiting - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Channing Tindall and Cam Smith continue to make progress while being limited almost exclusively to special teams

What might the Dolphins do at the NFL trade deadline? A look at positions, players that could be targeted

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is known to wheel and deal whenever possible. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, set for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Patriots at Dolphins

Dolphins vs Patriots predictions: NFL experts pick Week 8 game 2023

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are coming off a loss, while Bill Belichick's New England Patriots won last week. What do experts predict Sunday?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/26/23: Dolphins injury report - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins injured reserve update: Reinforcements starting to arrive as IR return players activated - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they are starting to get healthy and the horror movie for the rest of the league may just be starting.

NFL odds Week 8: Buccaneers vs Bills Thursday Night Football prediction, winners picks - The Phinsider

The (3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the (4-3) Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football to kick off the league’s Week 8 schedule. Who will win tonight’s game? Our experts make their picks.

Patriots vs. Dolphins injury report update for Thursday: Tyreek Hill returns to practice - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have updated their injury reports for Sunday’s Week 8 game, including Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returning to practice.

Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey questions ESPN report on imminent return, says there is “a chance” he plays Sunday - The Phinsider

Jalen Ramsey found out he’s playing this weekend from Adam Schefter.