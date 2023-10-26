The Splash Zone 10/26/23: Dolphins injury report

The Miami Dolphins held practice yesterday and there were some notable names missing. The biggest name was Tyreek Hill, who is dealing with a hip injury. Hill has been very durable and hasn’t missed a game since 2020. Hopefully he just needed a rest day but if he is not out there for practice today, then maybe it’s time to start worrying. The Dolphins leading rusher, Raheem Mostert, also did not participate in practice as he seems to be dealing with an ankle injury.

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: What's Up With Tyreek Hill?

A meaty Miami Dolphins practice report to lead off Week 8: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among several offensive players not present.

