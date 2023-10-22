The Splash Zone 10/22/23: Dolphins-Eagles, A Sunday night showdown

The Miami Dolphins will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles tonight for what is perhaps a statement game for the Dolphins. For whatever the reason, some critics have been calling the Dolphins, and especially Tua Tagovailoa, as a fraudulent football team. I guess being statistically as good as the Greatest Show on Turf just isn’t enough for some of these people. It would be nice to see the Dolphins go out there and win this game and perhaps quiet some of the naysayers. But the Eagles are a pretty good football team too and the Dolphins will have to bring their A-game if they wanna pull off this victory in enemy territory.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Fair or Not, Dolphins-Eagles Is the Ultimate Statement Game for Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel

Are the Miami Dolphins contenders or pretenders? Not matter the truth, the national narrative will be set by their performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins at Eagles

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 7 after another win at home against the Carolina Panthers. This week they will be on the road for a primetime Sunday Night Football showdown at Philadelphia on October 22 at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miami Dolphins-Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Complete Game Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Philadelphia game at Lincoln Financial Field

Miami Dolphins-Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

How the national media views the Dolphins game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field playing out

Mike McDaniel

Dave Hyde: Mike McDaniel’s new way takes the national stage Sunday night

It’s the NFL, Mike McDaniel’s version, and it’s the most fun a so-serious league has had in years. His attitude is as transfixing as his offense. He defies ritualistic solemnity.

Dolphins Running Backs

Raheem Mostert career timeline: Why Eagles, five other teams cut 2023 NFL rushing TD leader | Sporting News

Raheem Mostert is currently leading the NFL in touchdowns, but it wasn't always this easy for him to get scoring opportunities — or opportunities to play at all.

Jeff Wilson Outlook: What To Expect From Miami Dolphins RB in Week 7

Miami Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson is not only back on the active roster, but he's expected to play a significant role against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard intends on playing in Sunday's game against the Eagles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is looking forward to his second matchup against A.J. Brown

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/21/23: Previewing Dolphins-Eagles Sunday night showdown - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Power Rankings Week 7 Post TNF: Back to Square One - The Phinsider

There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL, so who tops that rankings this week?

Dolphins’ LB Jaelan Phillips will be on a snap count against the Philadelphia Eagles - The Phinsider

The former first-round pick played 30 snaps in Miami’s Week 6 win.

Week 7 Preview & Prediction: Dolphins at Eagles - The Phinsider

My look at this week’s Prime Time game versus the defending NFC champs.

Miami Dolphins activate running back Jeff Wilson Jr., elevate tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday Night Football - The Phinsider

The Dolphins announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins Vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Your Game Predictions - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans share their predictions for the week four showdown against the Eagles.