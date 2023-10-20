The Splash Zone 10/20/23: Dolphins injury updates

The Miami Dolphins got some good injury news yesterday when several key starters returned to practice. On the offensive side of the ball Connor Williams, Alec Ingold, and Kendall Lamb were on the field while on the defensive side Xavien Howard was out there practicing. Lamb was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, but that was for a personal issue. The other three have been dealing with injuries but it’s great to see them out there and hopefully they are good to go for a very important Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-1 Miami Dolphins play Jalen Hurts and the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles in one of the NFL games of the year Sunday, October 22.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is having a season for the ages. But if you believe some in the media, he's just a caretaker. Mike McDaniel has had enough.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the most likable coaches in the NFL, and that did not change after his latest interview.

Raheem Mostert is averaging almost two touchdowns per game so far in the 2023 season

WR Tyreek Hill has come to his quarterback's defense after Stephen A. Smith was dismissive of Tua Tagovailoa's contributions to the Miami Dolphins offense.

Fangio served as a consultant for the NFC champion last season

