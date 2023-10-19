The Splash Zone 10/19/23: Raheem Mostert earns weekly honor

Raheem Mostert is your AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his three touchdown performance this past Sunday. The Miami Dolphins rushing attack has been such a joy to watch so far this season as Mike McDaniel has made a commitment to running the ball more. During the offseason, there were plenty of rumors that the Dolphins were interested in Dalvin Cook or potentially trading for Jonathan Taylor. Through the first six weeks, it looks like the Dolphins made the right decision with their backfield unit.
Mostert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s win vs. Carolina.
Mike McDaniel
Dolphins Quarterbacks
Dolphins Running Backs
Dolphins Secondary
Dolphins 2023 Season
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider
