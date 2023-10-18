The Splash Zone 10/18/23: Where do Dolphins rank heading into week 7

The Miami Dolphins are tied for the best record in the NFL and is should surprise no one that analysts have the Dolphins ranked near the top of their power rankings. The Dolphins boast one of the best offensive systems with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill lighting it up through the air while Raheem Mostert is running all over defenses. The defensive side of the ball is still a work in progress, but has been slightly improving each week and may be getting Jalen Ramsey back sooner rather than later.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins get the top spot from some national analysts, but not even a top 5 ranking from others

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins' offense averages 8 yards a play, no other team even averages 6 yards a play - NBC Sports

The Dolphins' offense is playing at a completely different level than the rest of the NFL.

Dolphins have offense built to carry them through upcoming tough stretch on schedule – NBC 6 South Florida

The Miami Dolphins aren’t showing many weaknesses on offense. At 5-1, the Dolphins have bulldozed teams behind Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy, wide receiver...

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tyreek Hill Has Been Fantastic, but Tua Tagovailoa Is Easily Miami Dolphins' Most Valuable Player

The Miami Dolphins would still have an excellent offense without Tyreek Hill. The same cannot be said about Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Arriving at Crossroad - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Is there a young Dolphins cornerback ready to fill in for Xavien Howard, who might be forced to sit out Sunday's Eagles game because of a groin injury?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/17/23: Are the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around The AFC East: Bills edge past Giants, Jets upset Eagles in Week 6 - 2023 - The Phinsider

Recapping all the news around the AFC East, following Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Film Review: The Miami Dolphins Show Resilience in Resounding Victory Over Winless Panthers - The Phinsider

They had their slowest start of the year, but were utterly dominant through the final three quarters.

Miami Dolphins players on IR prepare for return as team sees in-season reinforcements arrive - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are tied for the best record in the NFL - and they could be about to get so much better.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Six | A touchdown machine takes the crown! - The Phinsider

Raheem Mostert hits paydirt three times en route to a big victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Miami Dolphins Vs. Carolina Panthers: Your Game Predictions That Hit! - The Phinsider

We take a look back at your predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. the Miami Dolphins game.