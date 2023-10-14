The Splash Zone 10/14/23: Previewing Panthers-Dolphins matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be taking on the Carolina Panthers tomorrow and it’s hard to believe it is already week 6 of the season. The Dolphins sit at 4-1 and have one of the top offensive units in the league. However, their star rookie running back, De’Von Achane, will be out for a few weeks as he deals with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. The Panthers are looking for their first win of the season and by all accounts, this should be an easy win for the Dolphins. But never underestimate your opponent.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Week 6 Opponent Breakdown: Carolina Panthers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Getting the inside information on the Miami Dolphins opponents for their matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins expect to maintain the NFL's top rushing attack without sensational rookie De'Von Achane - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins are confident the team had the depth to remain the NFL's top rushing team despite the loss of De'Von Achane

Dolphins still mulling whether to activate RB Jeff Wilson Jr.; plus, injury updates on Robert Hunt, Connor Williams

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins are still debating whether to activate running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Legendary Tight End Rob Gronkowski: 'It Would Be Pretty Cool To Play for the Miami Dolphins'

Rob Gronkowski to the Miami Dolphins? Even the idea seems ludicrous, but the future Hall of Fame tight end has glowing things to say about Miami's offense.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins’ versatile defender Andrew Van Ginkel is making his case to stay on the field as he racks up sacks

MIAMI GARDENS — Andrew Van Ginkel was not a projected starter for the Miami Dolphins defense before the season. In fact, after his least-productive NFL season when it comes to sacks, the Dolphins, while they brought him back in free agency, were working him out at inside linebacker in the offseason after he played his first four professional seasons outside.

Dolphins Secondary

Are We Just Weeks Away From Jalen Ramsey's Return to Miami Dolphins Lineup?

The latest news from Miami Dolphins coaches on the Jalen Ramsey injury front has been overwhelmingly positive.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/13/23: Liam Eichenberg could start at center on Sunday - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Film Preview: Will the Carolina Panthers Present Problems for the Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Coach McDaniel expressed that winless teams are especially dangerous. Should Miami Dolphins fans be on upset alert?

Zach Thomas Hall of Fame celebration weekend versus Panthers in Week 6 - The Phinsider

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Zach Thomas will be honored during the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Carolina Panthers.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earns Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP honors - The Phinsider

He delivered more than 40 flower bouquets and spent time with patients at a Miami-area hospital.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 560 - The Phinsider

Join us each Friday evening to share your "Victory Of The Week" and to discuss our Miami Dolphins.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s Miami Dolphins debut may come in November - The Phinsider

Adding a three-time first-team All-Pro would do wonders for Vic Fangio’s defense

Panthers vs. Dolphins injury report Week 6 2023: Miami center Connor Williams ruled out - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, scheduled to face off on Sunday in a Week 6 contest, released their respective injury reports on Friday, providing game-day designations for several...