The Splash Zone 10/13/23: Liam Eichenberg could start at center on Sunday

For the second straight day, Connor Williams missed practice with a groin injury he has been dealing with for the past couple of weeks. Williams was able to play last week, but had to miss the Miami Dolphins week four matchup. All signs point to Liam Eichenberg getting his second start at center this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. His first start came back in week 4 when the Buffalo Bills and we all know how that game panned out. However, the Dolphins face the winless Panthers and it’s totally understandable if Mike McDaniel wants Williams to sit out against what should be an easy opponent.

Panthers at Dolphins

Dolphins Offense

Comparing Dolphins offense to historic units: Peyton Manning's Broncos, Rams' 'Greatest Show on Turf' lead way - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins match up very well with some of the NFL's greatest offenses

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa: Passing yardage record would mean nothing if we don't win - NBC Sports

The Dolphins have the most offensive yards of any team in NFL history through the first five weeks of the season and 1,614 of them have come via quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's arm.

Miami Dolphins News: The Most Impressive Stat of Tua Tagovailoa's Very Impressive 2023

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could break the NFL's single-season passing record -- but only if this trend continues.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Chase Claypool is working to shed the diva label during his Miami Dolphins stint - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins are providing receiver Chase Claypool a fresh start following last week's trade from the Chicago Bears

Dolphins Defensive Line

'[It] Did Get Him Rusty' -- Miami Dolphins' Vic Fangio Gets Candid About Christian Wilkins' Hold-In

Christian Wilkins' play has come on in recent weeks, and Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio has a theory why.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins hoping Jalen Ramsey can play next month - NBC Sports

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey hasn't played this season after having knee surgery in July, but his Dolphins debut is getting closer.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Cam Smith Still Looking to Make Debut on Defense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The second-round pick from South Carolina was impressive during training camp

Miami Dolphins News 10/12/23: Dolphins should be just fine at running back - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Who was the Miami Dolphins Week 5 ‘Unsung Hero Of The Week’? - The Phinsider

A lot of Dolphins to choose from, but this player quietly had a dominant game.

Dolphins fan confidence Week 6 2023 How are you feeling about Miami? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 4-1 and in first place in the AFC East. How are you feeling about the direction of the team?

NFL odds Week 6: Broncos vs Chiefs Thursday Night Football prediction, winners picks - The Phinsider

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with an AFC West rivalry game.

Dolphins already have as many rushing TDs as they did in all of 2022 - The Phinsider

Run Dolphins Run!

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Bears Get Out Of The Basement, 49ers Reign Supreme - The Phinsider

Another week full of movement in the top 10, and what do we make of the Bengals.

Offensive Evolution: The Miami Dolphins will now feature a ‘Vending Machine’ in Chase Claypool - The Phinsider

Can a vending machine average 12 yards per carry?