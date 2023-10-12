The Splash Zone 10/12/23: Dolphins should be just fine at running back

The news came out yesterday that the Miami Dolphins would be placing De’Von Achane on injured reserve with a a knee injury. It’s a big blow to the Dolphins offense as the rookie running back has been lighting the league on fire the fast few weeks. But even though they are losing a star for four games, the position group should be just fine while Achane recovers. Raheem Mostert has been running really well this season and Jeff Wilson Jr. should be back on the field soon to provide another weapon for this offense.

Even If the De'Von Achane Injury Is Serious, the Miami Dolphins Will Be Just Fine

De'Von Achane could miss the next month with a knee injury suffered in Week 5. Even if he does, the Miami Dolphins will still score a lot of points.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel's football genius began with the video game version of Deion Sanders - A to Z Sports

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is Starting to Call His Own Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gained the ability to call his own plays because of a touchdown pass he threw against the New York Giants, which was a play he called for after ignoring his head coach

Dolphins Wide Receivers

‘A piece in a big puzzle:’ New Dolphin Chase Claypool discusses Bears exit, joining Miami

Claypool practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday.

Is Chase Claypool a WR or a TE for the Miami Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed his general plans for new acquisition Chase Claypool on Wednesday.

Dolphins 2023 Season

The Tape Don't Lie: Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa,Tyreek Hill, top Giants | Schad

The Dolphins beat the Giants and Joe Schad's Tape Don't Lie is in. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, Andrew Van Ginkel and more.

Dolphins Begin Panthers Week Without Two Offensive Starters - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins begin practice week without center Connor Williams and fullback Alec Ingold

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/11/23: De’Von Achane to miss some time with knee injury - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins place star RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve - The Phinsider

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will look to carry the torch with the young playmaker out of action for the next few weeks.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 5 2023 - The Phinsider

salubrious (adj) - beneficial to the health of body or mind

Former Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool on joining the Miami Dolphins: I was excited for the new opportunity - The Phinsider

Chase Claypool was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 6.

Miami’s Jevon Holland is PFF’s highest-graded safety through five weeks - The Phinsider

The former second-round pick is doing everything in Vic Fangio’s defense

Your Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins Week Five Predictions? - The Phinsider

We ask Miami Dolphins fans for their predictions for this weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers.