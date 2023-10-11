The Splash Zone 10/11/23: De’Von Achane to miss some time with knee injury

De’Von Achane was setting the league on fire, but unfortunately he will be missing some time with a knee injury. Achane sustained the injury while the Miami Dolphins were facing the New York Giants this past Sunday and could potentially end up on injured reserve, missing four weeks of the season. Thankfully the Dolphins will be getting Jeff Wilson back soon and Raheem Mostert has been running pretty well this season also.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

De'Von Achane Injury Update: How Long Will Miami Dolphins RB Be Out?

The question isn't if Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane will miss time with a knee injury, but how much?

