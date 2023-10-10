The Splash Zone 10/10/23: The Greatest Show on Surf

The Miami Dolphins did something no other team has done in NFL history through the first five games of the season. In 2000, the Rams were dubbed “Greatest Show on Turf” and produced 2,527 yards of total offense through their first five games. On Sunday, the Dolphins broke that record with 2,568 yards of total offense and have been given the nickname: “Greatest Show on Surf”. This is Dolphins offense is pretty dang fast and if they keep up this production, they can win just about any game that comes their way. We can only hope that they can remain somewhat consistent as the season goes along.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

NFL stats and records, Week 5: Dolphins continue to light up scoreboard, climb record books

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Giants at Dolphins

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Improve to 4-1, Defeat Giants 31-16

Another lopsided victory at Hard Rock Stadium gives Miami best start since 2003. Hard Rock Stadium has been one of the best homefield advantages in the NFL. Winners in 14 of their last 16 at home, Miami climbs back into the driver’s seat of the AFC East a

Dolphins Offense

The Miami Dolphins' Record-Setting Offense Could Soon Get Even Better

Chase Claypool will practice for the first time with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, setting the stage for his Dolphins debut in Week 6.

Dolphins Running Backs

De'Von Achane Injury Update: Latest on the Miami Dolphins RB

The Miami Dolphins sent running back De'Von Achane for tests Monday after the rookie running back suffered a knee injury the day before.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins locker room sees Pro Bowl potential in Zach Sieler after 31-16 win over Giants

“I’m proud of him — how far he’s came. We just need him to keep going,” said Miami defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah of Sieler after Sunday's game.

Dolphins OLB Andrew Van Ginkel has to stay on the field - A to Z Sports

The long-haired menace off the edge is one of the brightest spots of the season for Miami

Dolphins 2023 Season

What Does the NFL Playoff Picture Look Like After Week 5? Dolphins, Eagles Leading the Way

It's still early in the 2023 NFL season, but the playoff picture is already beginning to take shape. How would the postseason shake out after Week 5?

Overreactions, reality checks for NFL Week 5: Dolphins better than 'Greatest Show on Turf'? Belichick done? - CBSSports.com

What are the overreactions for the Sunday afternoon slate of games?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/9/23: Dolphins defeat Giants, improve to 4-1 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 5 win against the New York Giants - The Phinsider

Dolphins dominate Giants despite some sloppy play on offense.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Giants In Week 5 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football winners picks: Packers vs Raiders - The Phinsider

Our picks for Week 5’s Monday Night Football game featuring the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.