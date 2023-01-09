The Splash Zone 1/9/23: Jason Sanders kicks Dolphins to the playoffs

For the first time since 2016, the Miami Dolphins are heading to the playoffs and it is all thanks to the kicking leg of Jason Sanders. Sanders has had an up and down season but when the team needed him most, he pulled through with the game winning 50 yard field goal. The Dolphins also needed some help to get into the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills had to beat the New England Patriots and they did just that.

Speaking of the Bills, that is who the Dolphins will be playing this Super Wild Card Weekend. It seems a rivalry has been renewed this year after the Dolphins beat the Bills all the way back in week 3. But the Bills got their revenge in week 15.

This hero wears No. 7: Jason Sanders kicks Dolphins into playoffs

Jason Sanders was having a very rough season. But with one kick on Sunday, everything changed.

Jets at Dolphins

Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff berth with win over Jets, will face Bills again in postseason

The Dolphins are heading to the postseason for the first time in six years. Miami secured the final playoff berth in the AFC on Sunday, thanks to its 11-6 win over the Jets and the Patriots' 35-23 loss to the Bills.

Miami Dolphins Find Their Way Into the Playoffs - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins earned their first playoff berth since 2016 with an ugly victory against the New York Jets and New England's loss against Buffalo

Dolphins squeak into final playoff spot with gutsy Week 18 win | FOX Sports

As the Dolphins try to set the stage for a better showing in the playoffs, they'll have Skylar Thompson and a gritty, ugly effort to thank for their presence in the postseason.

Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff spot thanks to Jason Sanders field goal with 23 seconds left

Miami won an 11-6 slugfest with the Jets, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots.

Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth With 11-6 Win Over Jets

It all came down to Week 18. The Miami Dolphins needed a win Sunday afternoon and they got the job done. Tied up at 6-6, Jason Sanders nailed a game-winning 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, sending Miami to the playoffs and the home crowd of 66,42

Dolphins Playoffs

Miami Dolphins Playoff History - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs for the 24th time in franchise history

Miami Dolphins Open as Clear Underdogs Against Buffalo - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have major uncertainty at quarterback heading into the 2022 playoffs

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Third-string QB Skylar Thompson on leading Dolphins to playoffs: 'It's been a crazy journey for me'

Skylar Thompson on leading Dolphins to playoff-clinching win over Jets: "I believe everything I went through prepared me for this moment"

Mike McDaniel won't comment on Tua Tagovailoa possibly playing in playoffs - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last played two weeks ago today, on Christmas. He entered the concussion protocol the next day, and he has missed two straight games.

Miami Dolphins News 1/8/23: Jets at Dolphins, season finale - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs. Jets TV schedule: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Week 18 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins close out the 2022 NFL regular season today with a home game against the New York Jets. Can the Dolphins come away with a win that could springboard them into the playoffs?

The Miami Dolphins need to utilize their backs and tight ends to ground the Jets. - The Phinsider

Can a 7th round rookie take down this vaunted Jet defense?

Jets vs. Dolphins final score, immediate reactions for Week 18 as Miami makes the playoffs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in the finale for the 2022 regular season. Can Miami avoid a season sweep and potentially land themselves in the postseason? We react throughout the game.

Jets vs. Dolphins inactives in Week 18: Mike White, Terron Armstead, Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for season finale - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in the regular season finale today. Both teams have released their inactive players lists.

Dolphins 2023 schedule: Opponents set following Week 18 results - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 opponents are now locked in.