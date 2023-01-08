The Splash Zone 1/8/23: Jets at Dolphins, season finale

Hard to believe the regular season is over, it seems like it just started last week. The New York Jets season is officially over, they cannot make the postseason. However, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance. They have to win today and the Buffalo Bills have to beat the New England Patriots. But this past month has not been easy for the Dolphins. They struggled on the road against tougher opponents and Tua Tagovailoa had to enter the concussion protocol again. Skylar Thompson will be starting at quarterback against the Jets, with playoff hopes on the line.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Clinging to playoff hopes, Dolphins turn to rookie Skylar Thompson at QB

With a possible berth in the NFL playoffs on the line Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will turn to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Jets at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins And Must-Win Games - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins must defeat the New York Jets in Week 18 to have a chance to make the playoffs

Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Week 18 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets Stadium at Hard Rock Stadium in their regular season finale

Miami Dolphins Week 18 Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to finish the season with a victory when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/7/23: Previewing Jets/Dolphins season finale - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2022 NFL playoff picture: Week 18 AFC and NFC live updates, standings, clinching scenarios - The Phinsider

We keep track of the live NFL playoff standings throughout Week 18.

Dolphins fan confidence with slight rebound in Week 18; Fans not expecting playoff berth - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head into the final week of the 2022 regular season with a chance to make the playoffs. But will they? Should they? Our fan confidence poll for Week 18 asked these questions.

Dolphins vs. Jets 2022 Week 18: Miami elevates Glennon, Scarlett from practice squad - The Phinsider

The Dolphins have brought two players up from the practice squad for their Week 18 game against the New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets preview for Week 18: Joe Flacco, Sauce Gardner, and the Jets’ future - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets in Week 18 needing to come out of the game with a win to have any hopes for the playoffs. We get a closer look at the Jets with the help of Gang Green Nation.