The Splash Zone 1/7/23: Previewing Jets/Dolphins season finale

The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of making the playoffs or suffering one of the biggest collapses ever. If the Dolphins win and the New England Patriots lose on Sunday, then Miami is in the playoffs, which they could have been last week if they had simply beat the Patriots. But this last part of the season hasn’t gone the Dolphins way, thanks in large part to the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa had some poor performances then landed in the concussion protocol, while Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t spectacular but couldn’t finish the game last week. So the Dolphins playoff hopes rest on the throwing arm of Skylar Thompson. No pressure rookie.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes depend on a must-win game, a backup QB — and help from a rival

Through the course of an NFL season, “control what you can control” is uttered by players and coaches alike, a grounding reminder of the goals they seek to obtain.

Jets at Dolphins

Dolphins must-win Week 18 matchup against Jets - CBS Miami

Miami can make the playoffs with a win over the Jets on Sunday, coupled with a New England loss to Buffalo.

‘They aren’t supermen.’ After Damar Hamlin hit, players and coaches in Miami concerned

Anybody who played high school football remembers the incident that made them question the game.

Miami Dolphins Playoff Picture Clear After Owners Vote - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are down to two potential first-round opponents if they reach the postseason

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Skylar Thompson to start Dolphins must-win game Sunday against the Jets

Skylar Thompson will lead Miami against the fading Jets Sunday, a game the Dolphins must win for any chance to make the playoff.

Dolphins’ rookie QB Skylar Thompson confident ahead of must-win finale - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

It’s been a difficult season for the Dolphins, who have lost their last five after starting 8-3, but they still have a postseason shot.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb eager to face Jets after ‘fizzling' the past few games

Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb says he has been ‘fizzling' lately but sounds optimistic he can face the Jets and end his drought.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/6/23: Josh Boyer not interested in excuses - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Joe Flacco to start for Jets in Week 18 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Joe Flacco is set to start for the New York Jets in Sunday’s AFC East bout vs. Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins.