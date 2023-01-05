The Splash Zone 1/5/23: Dolphins add Mike Glennon to practice squad

With Tua Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a fractured pinkie finger, the Miami Dolphins wanted to add a veteran quarterback to backup Skylar Thompson on Sunday against the New York Jets. The team decided to sign Mike Glennon to their practice squad, in case of emergency. If Glennon sees the field at all Sunday, something went terribly wrong. We can only hope that Thompson doesn’t get dinged up against the Jets.

Among the challenges the Dolphins will face Sunday against the visiting Jets when they open a game without Tua Tagovailoa for the fourth time this season: how to maximize the team’s best offensive weapons.

Skylar Thompson seems in line to start for Dolphins against the Jets and he gives them a solid chance to win.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Tuesday was noncommittal on a starting quarterback for Sunday’s must-win game against the New York Jets on Sunday. But with Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a pinky injury, Miami added insurance at the position, signing veteran Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

Mike Glennon, 33, has 31 NFL starts under his belt. On the shortest of notice he figures to be Miami's emergency quarterback with the season on the line.

The NFL is uniting around Hamlin with all 32 teams posting "Pray For Damar" on Twitter

With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater injured, the Miami Dolphins might have to beat the New York Jets with Skylar Thompson and Mike Glennon.

Zach Thomas, a fifth-round draft pick of the Dolphins, once again is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Will 2023 be his year?

